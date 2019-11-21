Global News at Noon Edmonton November 21 2019 2:59pm 01:54 Family Matters: The reverse lunch schedule Some Canadian schools have found the secret to getting kids to focus when it’s time to learn and eat when it’s time for lunch lies in a shift in students’ schedule. Laurel Gregory reports. Unpacking the reverse lunch <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6200866/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6200866/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?