Politics November 21 2019 2:16pm 00:53 Alberta NDP will assess ‘all further options’ to fight Bill 22 The Alberta NDP vows to pursue other options to fight Bill 22, which passed third reading on Thursday. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6200537/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6200537/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?