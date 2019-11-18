Okanagan Lake murder charge heads to preliminary hearing

Did Arlene Westervelt drown accidentally or did her husband of nearly 30 years have a hand in her death? That’s what the courts will determine and what friends of the former Okanagan nurse want to know. Today in a Kelowna courtroom lawyers for Bert Westervelt has asked that his charge of second degree murder go to preliminary hearing. A group of Arlene’s friends came to the courthouse where they learned the case will be going to preliminary hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for Westervelt to be tried in BC Supreme court.