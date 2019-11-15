Economy November 15 2019 3:02pm 02:23 Premier Kenney addresses rural municipal leaders The issues affecting rural Albertans have been front and centre this week at the RMA conference. Premier Jason Kenney is addressing municipal leaders from across the province. Tom Vernon was there. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6174955/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6174955/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?