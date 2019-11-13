Canada November 13 2019 5:20pm 02:04 LGBTQ community raises concerns with controversial conference at Dal Members of the LBGTQ community at Dalhousie University are questioning why the institution is renting space to controversial conference. Alexa MacLean has more. Concerns raised over anti-LGBTQ2 speaker scheduled for campus event at Dalhousie University <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6165138/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6165138/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?