Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 11 2019 6:27pm 02:20 GTA crews out in full force as region experiences first big snowfall of the season Municipal and provincial crews were dispatched to deal with the first major snowfall of the season. Shallima Maharaj reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6156049/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6156049/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?