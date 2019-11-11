Ceremony November 11 2019 12:59pm 02:07 People gather at Toronto’s Old City Hall Cenotaph for Remembrance Day Veterans and supporters gathered Monday at the Old City Hall Cenotaph in Toronto to remember those who fought for Canada. Matthew Bingley has more from the ceremony. Remembrance Day in Toronto 2019: ceremonies across the city <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6154744/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6154744/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?