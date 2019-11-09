Focus Ontario: Toronto and Queen’s Park make nice
On this week’s Focus Ontario, the fall economic update how your tax dollars are being spent.The Premier wants to unite the country in the wake of a divisive federal election. Queen’s Park bans the use of cell phones in classrooms should the same rule apply during question period. The new transit plan between the province and the city of Toronto will it actually get built?Troubling questions surrounding lead levels in schools and daycares across the province results of a year long investigation.