November 7 2019 5:51pm
Brampton father charged with 1st-degree murder in sons’ deaths

Peel Regional Police say a 52-year-old Brampton man has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of his two sons, aged nine and 12. Shallima Maharaj has the story.

