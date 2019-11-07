Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 7 2019 5:51pm 01:30 Brampton father charged with 1st-degree murder in sons’ deaths Peel Regional Police say a 52-year-old Brampton man has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of his two sons, aged nine and 12. Shallima Maharaj has the story. Brampton father charged with 1st-degree murder of 2 young sons <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6143053/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6143053/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?