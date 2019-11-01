Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton November 1 2019 8:55pm 01:13 RAM hosting unique fossil exhibit Edmonton’s Royal Alberta Museum is now hosting a travelling exhibit featuring some of Canada’s most intriguing fossils. Sarah Komadina has the details. T-rex skull among special fossils and replicas in exhibit opening at Edmonton’s Royal Alberta Museum on Friday <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6116629/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6116629/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?