Focus Ontario: New Session, New Approach

On this week’s Focus Ontario, mounting tensions between teacher unions and the Ford government is job action next? An expert panel tables new recommendations on autism funding and treatment. Will a new session at Queen’s Park come with a new approach from the Ford government? We’re talking with the House Leader. Nearly two years after the murders of billionaire couple Barry and Honey Sherman a new book is delving into the unsolved mystery. And, the tragic loss of a young journalist how Queen’s Park is honouring her life.