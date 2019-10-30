Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 30 2019 6:49pm 02:07 Toronto man has been decorating for 26 years Seventy-four-year-old Albino Carreira has has been gluing stones, shells and plastic bugs to the exterior of his Christie Pits area home since 1994. Tom Hayes has more. After 26 years, Toronto man continues to decorate van and home with eclectic objects <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6105100/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6105100/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?