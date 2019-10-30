Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 30 2019 6:03pm 02:19 TSB releases findings into deadly Hydro One chopper crash Canada’s transportation watchdog has released its findings into a crash that killed four Hydro One workers in December 2017. Shallima Maharaj reports. Clear regulations on seatbelts needed says report on Hydro One helicopter crash that killed 4 men <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6105093/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6105093/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?