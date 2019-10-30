Transportation Safety Board to release report on Hydro One helicopter crash that killed 4 men

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The federal transportation safety watchdog is expected to release the findings of its probe of a Hydro One helicopter crash that killed four men nearly two years ago.

A preliminary investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada determined that an improperly secured tool bag hit the rear rotor of the helicopter before the aircraft crashed in eastern Ontario on Dec. 14, 2017.

READ MORE: 4 dead in Hydro One helicopter crash in eastern Ontario

The full board investigation was expected to examine helicopter maintenance records, pilot training, operational policies and previous occurrences involving the helicopter model involved.

The crash near Tweed, Ont. killed the pilot and three line workers who had recently boarded the aircraft.

They had departed from the base of a high-power transmission tower and were en route to a nearby staging area when the crash took place.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators also found that two of the three seatbelts in the helicopter’s passenger area were unfastened.

A Hydro One helicopter crashed on Dec. 14 near Upper Flinton Road in Tweed, killing four. Kim Clayton O.P.P. and Hydro One trucks stand near a Hydro One crash near Tweed, Ont., on Dec. 14, 2017. Four Hydro One employees were killed Thursday in a helicopter crash in eastern Ontario, police and the utility reported.The crash occurred about noon in Tweed, north of Kingston, provincial police said. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg O.P.P. and Hydro One trucks stand near a Hydro One crash near Tweed, Ont., on Dec. 14, 2017. Four Hydro One employees were killed Thursday in a helicopter crash in eastern Ontario, police and the utility reported.The crash occurred about noon in Tweed, north of Kingston, provincial police said. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg O.P.P. and Hydro One trucks stand near a Hydro One crash near Tweed, Ont., on Dec. 14, 2017. Four Hydro One employees were killed Thursday in a helicopter crash in eastern Ontario, police and the utility reported.The crash occurred about noon in Tweed, north of Kingston, provincial police said. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

1:49 Safety officials determine cause of Hydro One chopper crash near Tweed, Ont. Safety officials determine cause of Hydro One chopper crash near Tweed, Ont.