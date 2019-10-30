Lifestyle October 30 2019 7:42am 05:46 Critically acclaimed musical returns home We chat with Christian Barry and Ben Chaplin of the hot musical Old Stock: A Refugee Love Story which kicks off a run at Neptune Theatre this week. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6101333/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6101333/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?