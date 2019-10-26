Christmas Hamper Program St. Albert October 26 2019 8:12pm 01:17 St. Albert church suspends Christmas hamper program A St. Albert church is asking for donations after it was forced to suspend its hamper program because of lack of funds. Sarah Komadina has more. Christmas hamper program at St. Albert church suspended: ‘The need is higher’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6087742/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6087742/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?