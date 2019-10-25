Global News at Noon Toronto October 25 2019 12:47pm 00:43 Man injured in drive-by shooting in Etobicoke Toronto police say a man sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle was injured after a drive-by shooting near The West Mall and Rathburn Road early Friday morning. Man injured in drive-by shooting in Etobicoke <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6082417/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6082417/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?