Global News Morning Edmonton October 25 2019 9:32am 03:41 Edmonton gala supports kidney disease programs Saturday’s 5th annual Kidney Gala supports programs and services to Albertans affected by kidney disease and organ transplantation. Manuel Escoto shares details about the event. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6081394/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6081394/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?