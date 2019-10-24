Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton October 24 2019 8:14pm 02:24 Alberta budget 2019: What’s in it for families? Alberta families are going to notice some changes in the 2019 provincial budget. Those changes will be big and small. Laurel Gregory explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6080072/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6080072/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?