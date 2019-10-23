Lethbridge Hurricanes
October 23 2019 12:53am
01:26

Lethbridge Hurricanes down Rebels for 5th straight win

The Lethbridge Hurricanes visited the Red Deer Rebels Tuesday night, and with the 4-3 win, the Canes have extended their win streak to five games. Danica Ferris has the highlights.

