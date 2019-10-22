Canada October 22 2019 5:07pm 02:09 Federal Election 2019: MP-elect Lenore Zann narrowly edged out Conservative contestant Scott Armstrong The race was so close between Zann and Armstrong that the winner wasn’t declared until 1:30 in the morning. Jesse Thomas has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6068774/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6068774/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?