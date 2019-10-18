Adam Foote October 18 2019 5:06pm 02:25 Rockets announce Nolan Foote as captain The Kelowna Rockets have chosen Nolan Foote as their captain for this season. Goalin’ Nolan as fans call him follows in the foot steps of his older brother Cal who captained the team two years ago. Nolan Foote named Kelowna Rockets’ captain for Memorial Cup season <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6051845/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6051845/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?