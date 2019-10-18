Global News Morning Edmonton October 18 2019 11:47am 06:25 HGTV’s Bryan Baeumler to attend Edmonton Fall Home Show HGTV’s Bryan Baeumler is in Edmonton this weekend for the Edmonton Fall Home Show. Daintre sits down with Baeumler to hear more about his visit. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6049698/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6049698/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?