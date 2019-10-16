Politics October 16 2019 5:27pm 02:11 Nova Scotia changing labour negotiating rules for its Crown attorneys The Nova Scotia government is changing labour negotiating rules that would give Crown attorneys the right to strike. Jeremy Keefe has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6041537/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6041537/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?