Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton October 10 2019 9:14pm 01:36 Financial struggles lead to staffing cuts at addictions recovery centre in Edmonton Residents at an Edmonton addictions facility are worried about their programs after three staff members were let go this week. Tom Vernon reports. Financial struggles lead to staffing cuts at Edmonton addictions recovery centre <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6019378/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6019378/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?