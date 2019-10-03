CUPE October 3 2019 11:34pm 03:16 Some GTA schools boards cancel classes if CUPE strike happens Several school boards across the GTA say they will close there doors if CUPE workers walk off the job Monday. Erica Vella has details on closures and alternatives for parents. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5989172/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5989172/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?