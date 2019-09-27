Hockey September 27 2019 1:33pm 01:53 Vern Fiddler talks about the return of Nolan Foote Raw interview footage of Rockets’ assistant coach Vern Fiddler about the expectations of Nolan Foote after he has returned from the Tampa Bay Lightning’s training camp. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5961254/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5961254/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?