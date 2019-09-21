Lifestyle September 21 2019 7:52pm 01:15 Toronto Zoo orangutan celebrates 52nd birthday It’s a special weekend at the Toronto Zoo. One of the founding members, Puppe the orangutan, is celebrating her 52nd birthday. Albert Delitala got the chance to attend her birthday party. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5934940/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5934940/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?