Crime September 20 2019 5:46pm 02:07 Police investigating brazen shooting outside Eaton Centre As Catherine McDonald reports, a hot dog vendor who works near the shooting scene says he is used to the gun violence. Shots fired outside Toronto Eaton Centre shortly after man injured in downtown shooting <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5931850/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5931850/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?