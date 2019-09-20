Multiculturalism and immigration: Alberta lawyer Avnish Nanda says Canada is for everyone

Global News is exploring the issues that matter to Canadians this federal election, including how different regions feel about immigration. Avnish Nanda is an Edmonton-based lawyer and part of Everyone’s Canada: a group that exists to “challenge the narrative” that’s emerging around multiculturalism, pluralism and immigration in Canada. He joined Global News at Noon to talk about the issues they face, and weighed in on Liberal leader Justin Trudeau’s blackface controversy.