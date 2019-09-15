Crime September 15 2019 6:46pm 00:49 Trudeau offers thoughts, support to victims of Mississauga shooting Justin Trudeau was in Coburg, ON Sunday for a scheduled Liberal campaign stop where he commented on a deadly shooting in Mississauga, ON Saturday. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5906355/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5906355/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?