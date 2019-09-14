Canada September 14 2019 10:15pm 00:50 75,000 check out Friday the 13th in Port Dover: OPP Police in Port Dover say attendance for the famous biker showcase, which goes everytime there is a Friday the 13th, was noticeably thin compared to recent of outings. Attendance light as only 75,000 check out Friday the 13th in Port Dover: OPP <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5904623/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5904623/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?