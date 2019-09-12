Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton September 12 2019 8:47pm 02:57 Speaking with Minister Kaycee Madu about Alberta budget In this second part of our conversation with Alberta MLA Kaycee Madu, Edmonton’s only UCP MLA, Vinesh Pratap asks about local representation and what to expect from the budget. In conversation with Kaycee Madu: Provincial budget and impact on Edmonton <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5897186/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5897186/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?