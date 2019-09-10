Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton September 10 2019 7:53pm 00:56 Edmonton considers tougher penalties for littering They’re everywhere. Cigarette butts, fast food containers, plastic wrappers — littering the streets. Now, city council is looking at tougher penalties. Sarah Komadina has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5885893/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5885893/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?