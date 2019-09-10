No immediate steps toward deportation taken for former CSIS operative allegedly avoiding deportation, says Goodale
When asked about whether Canada could protect a former CSIS operative, who attempted to die by suicide on the weekend in Halifax to allegedly avoid deportation, Minister of Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale said that he cannot comment on the case, by law. He said, however, that there is no immediate deportation step that is being taken in relation to this case, and laws must be followed.