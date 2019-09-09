Global News at 5:30 Toronto September 9 2019 12:41pm 02:13 Major road closures in Toronto’s east end The east-end intersection of Queen Street East and Kingston Road/Eastern Avenue is closed for construction until early November. Morganne Campbell has the details. Busy east-end Toronto intersection closed for streetcar track replacement <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5877340/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5877340/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?