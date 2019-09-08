Edmonton city council September 8 2019 8:10pm 01:24 Edmonton’s Glenora residents concerned about potential development Edmonton’s Glenora residents are heading to city council to relay concerns about a propose small scale commercial development in their neighbour. Sarah Komadina has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5874881/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5874881/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?