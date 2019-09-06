Canada September 6 2019 6:33pm 01:47 Nova Scotians living near coastline prepping for storm Residents who own homes and other valuable pieces of property like boats are doing all they can to brace for Dorian’s blow. Alexa MacLean has more. Preparations underway as Nova Scotians brace for impact of Hurricane Dorian <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5868317/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5868317/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?