Band September 6 2019 3:16pm 01:48 Indie band, Post Modern Connection releases new single Kelowna’s Post Modern Connection releases single about band members experience as immigrants. Community Reporter, Sydney Morton sat down with two of the band members. Kelowna band, Post Modern Connection, releases new single <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5867021/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5867021/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?