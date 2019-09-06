Traffic September 6 2019 12:44am 01:08 3 sent to hospital after serious crash near Fernie Three people were taken to hospital Thursday after a serious crash near Fernie, B.C. STARS airlifted one man to Calgary in critical condition. Nancy Hixt has the details. 3 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near Fernie involving school bus <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5863859/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5863859/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?