chick-fil-a September 5 2019 5:57pm 02:22 Toronto grand opening of Chick-fil-A creates both excitement and anger While some can’t wait to try the American fast food chain’s goodies, LGBTQ2 advocates are calling for a boycott. Mark Carcasole reports. Grand opening of Toronto Chick-fil-A generates both excitement and anger <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5862342/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5862342/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?