Health August 30 2019 3:52pm 01:59 Dozens march in Halifax for overdose awareness event Solidarity was shown in Halifax on Friday in a march to remember people who have died due to overdoses in Nova Scotia. Alexa MacLean reports. Dozens march through Halifax streets in memory of those who died to overdose <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5837636/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5837636/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?