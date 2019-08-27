Politics August 27 2019 5:12pm 02:05 Lenore Zann remains MLA ahead of federal campaign Lenore Zann, a Nova Scotia MLA planning to run federally, isn’t ready to leave her post just yet. Jeremy Keefe has more. ‘It’s unfortunate that MLAs have to resign’: Lenore Zann would like to see election rules changed <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5821488/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5821488/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?