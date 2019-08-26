Canada
August 26 2019 7:36pm
01:52

Online threats add to dangerous rhetoric surrounding supervised consumption site

Some are worried that the negative online rhetoric surrounding the supervised consumption site in Lethbridge could embolden people to behave more violently towards ARCHES staff and clients. This comes after a drive-by shooting assault with a paintball gun Saturday night. Public posts to online community pages range from complaints, to threats of bombs and shootings over frustration with the centre and its clientele. Emily Olsen reports.

Responsive site?

Video Home