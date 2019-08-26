Traffic August 26 2019 8:58am 00:43 Truck driver charged after Highway 401 crash in North York closes eastbound lanes OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a transport truck slammed into the back of another truck that had slowed due to an earlier collision. Truck driver charged after Highway 401 crash in North York closes eastbound lanes <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5813966/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5813966/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?