Truck driver charged after Highway 401 crash in North York closes eastbound lanes

A truck driver is facing charges after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in North York Monday morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash took place in the eastbound lanes near Leslie Street.

Schmidt said a transport truck slammed into the back of another truck that had slowed due to an earlier collision.

He said three vehicles were involved – the two transport trucks and another vehicle.

Schmidt said the truck driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. He’s been charged with careless driving.

No serious injuries were reported.

The highway is expected to be closed until at least past 7 a.m.

Collision: #Hwy401 EB Express lanes closed past Bayview Ave.

Transport truck driver slammed into slow traffic due to earlier collision. 3 vehicles involved.

Driver charged with Careless driving.

Clean up to take several more hours pic.twitter.com/XNLq7PxasM — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) August 26, 2019