Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 15 2019 6:20pm
02:11

Woodstock at 50: Toronto man reminisces about his Woodstock adventure

Recall the old saying, “If you remember Woodstock, you weren’t there?” Melanie Zettler speaks to a Toronto man who remembers it all too well, 50 years to the day.

Responsive site?

Video Home