Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 15 2019 6:20pm 02:11 Woodstock at 50: Toronto man reminisces about his Woodstock adventure Recall the old saying, “If you remember Woodstock, you weren’t there?” Melanie Zettler speaks to a Toronto man who remembers it all too well, 50 years to the day. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5772258/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5772258/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?