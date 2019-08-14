College Soccer
August 14 2019 9:26pm
01:51

Kodiaks’ longtime assistant coach promoted as 2019 pre-season begins

With the Lethbridge College Kodiaks men’s and women’s soccer teams eyeing a new season, Mark Pries has been promoted to join Sean Carey at the helm. Danica Ferris has more.

