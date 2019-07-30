Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 30 2019 6:16pm 03:28 New details about 4 members of Markham family murdered As Catherine McDonald reports, friends of Malesa Zaman say the 21-year-old York university student had a bright future. 4 members of same family found dead in Markham home remembered by friends, co-workers <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5704993/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5704993/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?