Global News at 6 Halifax July 25 2019 4:36pm 01:49 N.S. kids brush up survival swimming skills for National Drowning Prevention Week Local chapters of the Lifesaving Society offered free public safety demonstrations and prevention courses for kids on Thursday. Elizabeth McSheffrey has more. N.S. children brush up on survival swimming skills for National Drowning Prevention Week <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5685154/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5685154/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?